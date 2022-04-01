Friyay!: What to listen to

MUSIC VIDEO SERIES

SNAKEWEED SESSIONS

The new season of music video series Snakeweed Sessions spotlights the wide range of home-grown acts that have recorded in the music studio the series takes its name from.

Each of the five episodes features live performances from acts that rose to prominence in the last decade.

Singer-songwriter Gentle Bones plays a stripped-down, acoustic medley of songs from his eponymous 2014 EP, including the hits Until We Die and Elusive.

Good Behaviour, the latest single from electronic-pop singer Linying's recently released debut album There Could Be Wreckage Here, gets an alternative, piano-driven makeover.

Singer-songwriter Charlie Lim does a lush rendition of Utopia Reimagined: Into Dreams, his collaborative song with principal cellist Ng Pei-Sian of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

Indie-pop outfit Sobs beef up their line-up for a performance of their unreleased single, Burn Book, while grindcore luminaries Wormrot rip through blistering versions of Behind Closed Doors and When Talking Fails, It's Time For Violence - two new songs from their upcoming album Hiss.

WHERE: bit.ly/3tOQ5ma

POP

CRASH

Charli XCX

4/5

British singer Charli XCX makes a glorious return to pop in her fifth album, eschewing the experimental streak of her recent releases.

Crash is a joyous collection of pick-me-up tunes celebrating the Yolo (you only live once) life.

"I always let the good ones go," she proclaims in Good Ones, while teasing a potential lover that "you could've had a bad girl by your side" in Constant Repeat.

All good pop albums should be succinct and the dozen tracks clock in at a little over a half hour.

Still, the songs cover a lot of ground stylistically - from stabbing synthesizers and vocoder vocal effects to funky bass lines and euphoric build-ups.

You might not be able to dance at a nightclub just yet, but blasting this record at home could be the next best thing.

MUSIC FESTIVAL

URBAN SONIC

With restrictions on live performances relaxed, the latest edition of music festival urban sonic can now accommodate a full-capacity audience at *Scape The Ground Theatre.

It will take place over two weekends, with a line-up of local Mandopop acts including singer, songwriter and actor Rao Zi Jie, Ah Boys To Men actor Ridhwan Azman and Gao Mei Gui, winner of Mediacorp singing competition Spop Wave!. Each show will feature three to four acts.

WHERE: *Scape The Ground Theatre, Level 2, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

WHEN: April 8 to 10 and 15 to 17; Friday and Saturday shows start at 7.30pm, Sunday shows at 3pm

ADMISSION: From $58 a show, go to bit.ly/3iPMy0E