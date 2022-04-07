Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Still Life - BigBang

2. (-) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber

4. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

5. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

6. (4) Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet

7. (5) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

8. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

9. (2) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE

10. (7) Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold

• For the week of April 6 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (-) Envolver - Anitta

5. (-) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

6. (-) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John and Dua Lipa

7. (-) abcdefu - Gayle

8. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

9. (-) Plan A - Paulo Londra

10. (-) MAMIII - Becky G and Karol G

• For the week of April 4 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (11) Big Energy - Latto

4. (3) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

5. (7) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

6. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber

7. (4) abcdefu - Gayle

8. (6) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

9. (8) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

10. (9) Woman - Doja Cat

• For the week of April 9

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

4. (3) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

5. (6) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

6. (-) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer

7. (11) Better Left Unsaid - Boon Hui Lu

8. (5) Be A Liar - W0LFS

9. (17) Shattered - Fran featuring Rhydian Vaughan

10. (8) Iceberg - Feng Ze

• For the week ending March 31 in Singapore