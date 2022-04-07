Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Still Life - BigBang
2. (-) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber
4. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
5. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. (4) Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet
7. (5) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
8. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
9. (2) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE
10. (7) Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold
• For the week of April 6 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (-) Envolver - Anitta
5. (-) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID
6. (-) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John and Dua Lipa
7. (-) abcdefu - Gayle
8. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
9. (-) Plan A - Paulo Londra
10. (-) MAMIII - Becky G and Karol G
• For the week of April 4 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (11) Big Energy - Latto
4. (3) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
5. (7) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID
6. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber
7. (4) abcdefu - Gayle
8. (6) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
9. (8) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
10. (9) Woman - Doja Cat
• For the week of April 9
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan
3. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
4. (3) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou
5. (6) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
6. (-) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer
7. (11) Better Left Unsaid - Boon Hui Lu
8. (5) Be A Liar - W0LFS
9. (17) Shattered - Fran featuring Rhydian Vaughan
10. (8) Iceberg - Feng Ze
• For the week ending March 31 in Singapore