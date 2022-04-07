Music Charts

Updated
Published
4 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Still Life - BigBang

2. (-) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber

4. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

5. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

6. (4) Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet

7. (5) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

8. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

9. (2) Tomboy - (G)I-DLE

10. (7) Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold

• For the week of April 6 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (-) Envolver - Anitta

5. (-) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

6. (-) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John and Dua Lipa

7. (-) abcdefu - Gayle

8. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

9. (-) Plan A - Paulo Londra

10. (-) MAMIII - Becky G and Karol G

• For the week of April 4 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (11) Big Energy - Latto

4. (3) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

5. (7) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

6. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber

7. (4) abcdefu - Gayle

8. (6) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

9. (8) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

10. (9) Woman - Doja Cat

• For the week of April 9

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

4. (3) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

5. (6) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

6. (-) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer

7. (11) Better Left Unsaid - Boon Hui Lu

8. (5) Be A Liar - W0LFS

9. (17) Shattered - Fran featuring Rhydian Vaughan

10. (8) Iceberg - Feng Ze

• For the week ending March 31 in Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 07, 2022, with the headline Music Charts. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top