Music Charts

Updated
Published
4 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS

3. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles

4. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

5. (5) Still Wandering - Jay Chou

6. (6) Greatest Works Of Art - Jay Chou

7. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

8. (-) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

9. (-) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

10. (-) Break My Soul - Beyonce

• For the week of Aug 3 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS

3. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles

4. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

5. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber

6. (6) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

7. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

8. (8) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

9. (10) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

10. (12) Red Scarf - WeiBird

• For the week of Aug 1

BILLBOARD

1. (1) About D**n Time - Lizzo

2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (3) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

4. (4) First Class - Jack Harlow

5. (5) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

6. (7) Break My Soul - Beyonce

7. (9) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

8. (6) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

9. (12) I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone Featuring Doja Cat

10. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

• For the week of Aug 6

KKBOX

1. (1) Still Wandering - Jay Chou

2. (3) Greatest Works Of Art - Jay Chou

3. (2) Red Scarf - WeiBird

4. (4) Cold Hearted - Jay Chou

5. (6) You Are The Firework I Missed - Jay Chou

6. (-) Graduation - Eric Chou

7. (7) Reflection - Jay Chou

8. (31) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

9. (30) Guest - Zhang Yuan

10. (22) Pink Ocean - Jay Chou

• For the week ending July 28 in Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2022, with the headline Music Charts. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top