Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
2. (2) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS
3. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles
4. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
5. (5) Still Wandering - Jay Chou
6. (6) Greatest Works Of Art - Jay Chou
7. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
8. (-) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
9. (-) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy
10. (-) Break My Soul - Beyonce
• For the week of Aug 3 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
2. (2) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS
3. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles
4. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
5. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber
6. (6) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
7. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
8. (8) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy
9. (10) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
10. (12) Red Scarf - WeiBird
• For the week of Aug 1
BILLBOARD
1. (1) About D**n Time - Lizzo
2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (3) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
4. (4) First Class - Jack Harlow
5. (5) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. (7) Break My Soul - Beyonce
7. (9) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
8. (6) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. (12) I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone Featuring Doja Cat
10. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
• For the week of Aug 6
KKBOX
1. (1) Still Wandering - Jay Chou
2. (3) Greatest Works Of Art - Jay Chou
3. (2) Red Scarf - WeiBird
4. (4) Cold Hearted - Jay Chou
5. (6) You Are The Firework I Missed - Jay Chou
6. (-) Graduation - Eric Chou
7. (7) Reflection - Jay Chou
8. (31) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
9. (30) Guest - Zhang Yuan
10. (22) Pink Ocean - Jay Chou
• For the week ending July 28 in Singapore