Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS

3. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles

4. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

5. (5) Still Wandering - Jay Chou

6. (6) Greatest Works Of Art - Jay Chou

7. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

8. (-) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

9. (-) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

10. (-) Break My Soul - Beyonce

• For the week of Aug 3 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (2) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS

3. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles

4. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

5. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber

6. (6) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

7. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

8. (8) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

9. (10) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

10. (12) Red Scarf - WeiBird

• For the week of Aug 1

BILLBOARD

1. (1) About D**n Time - Lizzo

2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (3) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

4. (4) First Class - Jack Harlow

5. (5) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

6. (7) Break My Soul - Beyonce

7. (9) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

8. (6) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

9. (12) I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone Featuring Doja Cat

10. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

• For the week of Aug 6

KKBOX

1. (1) Still Wandering - Jay Chou

2. (3) Greatest Works Of Art - Jay Chou

3. (2) Red Scarf - WeiBird

4. (4) Cold Hearted - Jay Chou

5. (6) You Are The Firework I Missed - Jay Chou

6. (-) Graduation - Eric Chou

7. (7) Reflection - Jay Chou

8. (31) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

9. (30) Guest - Zhang Yuan

10. (22) Pink Ocean - Jay Chou

• For the week ending July 28 in Singapore