Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
2. (-) The Lost City
3. (2) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
4. (4) Everything Everywhere All At Once
5. (6) Man On The Edge
6. (3) Morbius
7. (-) The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
8. (8) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero
9. (7) The Batman
10. (5) The Bad Guys
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Bad Guys
2. (2) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
3. (1) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
4. (-) The Northman
5. (-) The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
6. (4) Everything Everywhere All At Once
7. (3) The Lost City
8. (5) Father Stu
9. (6) Morbius
10. (7) Ambulance
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com