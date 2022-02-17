Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Death On The Nile
2. (1) Ah Girls Go Army
3. (3) Moonfall
4. (-) The Battle At Lake Changjin 2
5. (2) Reunion Dinner
6. (-) New Kung Fu Cult Master 2
7. (-) Marry Me
8. (6) My Best Friend's Breakfast
9. (5) Spider-Man: No Way Home
10. (-) Spencer
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Death On The Nile
2. (1) Jacka** Forever
3. (-) Marry Me
4. (3) Spider-Man: No Way Home
5. (-) Blacklight
6. (4) Scream
7. (2) Moonfall
8. (10) Licorice Pizza
9. (-) The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert
10. (6) The King's Man
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com