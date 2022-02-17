Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
4 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Death On The Nile

2. (1) Ah Girls Go Army

3. (3) Moonfall

4. (-) The Battle At Lake Changjin 2

5. (2) Reunion Dinner

6. (-) New Kung Fu Cult Master 2

7. (-) Marry Me

8. (6) My Best Friend's Breakfast

9. (5) Spider-Man: No Way Home

10. (-) Spencer

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Death On The Nile

2. (1) Jacka** Forever

3. (-) Marry Me

4. (3) Spider-Man: No Way Home

5. (-) Blacklight

6. (4) Scream

7. (2) Moonfall

8. (10) Licorice Pizza

9. (-) The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert

10. (6) The King's Man

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 17, 2022, with the headline Top 10 Movies. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top