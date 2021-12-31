Friyay!: What to listen to

POP

GOOSEBUMPS

ONF

4/5

South Korean boy band ONF, pronounced as "on and off", are on hiatus as five of their six members - Hyojin, J-Us, E-Tion, Wyatt and MK - have enlisted for their mandatory military service this month. The remaining member, U, is Japanese.

Thankfully, the group's Goosebumps EP, released on Dec 3, has plenty to keep listeners engaged. The title song uses the physical reflex as a metaphor to communicate fear and excitement, focusing on the darker instincts associated with romantic attraction.

The food-related number Fat And Sugar - which many can relate to during this festive season - plays with the temptation presented by high-calorie foods, and its hip-hop sound is as charming as its irresistible subject matter. Also noteworthy is dance track Whistle, where a whistling refrain keeps listeners hooked.

CHARITY CONCERT

HONG KONG ENHARMONICA CHARITY CONCERT 2021

On Dec 19, the Hong Kong Enharmonica, an orchestra comprising musicians with disabilities, performed a charity gig together with Hong Kong celebrities such as singers Eason Chan and Det Dik and actress Cindy Au.

A recording of the concert has been uploaded to the YouTube page of Radio Television Hong Kong.

During the show, Au sang the chirpy number There Are Many Problems Every Day, while Dik sang a Cantonese version of Club Broken Heart, originally by trio Grasshopper. Among the songs sung by Chan were Beethoven And Me and Reaper Will Find You.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3pxc4M2

AWARDS SHOW

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

The third Tencent Music Entertainment Awards ceremony was held at The Venetian Macao on Dec 11.

Chinese singer Leezi performed her heartfelt ballad As An Introvert, while Taiwanese singer-songwriter Ann Bai crooned her hit What Brings Me To You.

New Chinese girl group Name raised the energy level with their uptempo number Say My Name, complete with scintillating dance moves.

Other performances during the night include those by Taiwanese singer-songwriters Jay Chou and Rene Liu and rock band Mayday.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3etaW5M