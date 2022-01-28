Friyay!: What to listen to

STAR-STUDDED SHOW

TAIPEI NEW YEAR CONCERT

To usher in the new year, a star-studded show was held in the Xinyi district of Taiwan's capital, and streamed live on the Taipei City Government's YouTube channel.

Among the highlights were performances by Malaysian singer Fish Leong, who sang her 2019 ballad Slow-to-cool-down, and Taiwanese indie pop group Wonfu, who got the audience pumping with the upbeat Hokkien song Hello Everybody.

Veteran entertainer Tiger Huang sang Let's Dance and As Time Goes On, while singer-songwriter Lala Hsu took it slow with the reflective Prototype. Other acts that took the stage included Taiwanese bands Accusefive and EggPlantEgg.

Watch the show at bit.ly/3g0PHZW

CONCERT

YIP SAI WING YOU AND ME CONCERT IN SINGAPORE

Cantopop fans would recognise Yip Sai Wing, a founding member, drummer and singer-songwriter of the Hong Kong rock band Beyond.

From 1986 to 1999, the 58-year-old had contracts with record labels such as Rock Records as a member of Beyond. Since 2001, he has been operating as an independent singer-songwriter. Among his solo works are the songs Beautiful Time Machine, Leaves Turned Red and Mercy.

He has also acted, appearing in movies such as Happy Ghost IV (1990) and Bust Family (2004).

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

WHEN: Feb 4 to 6, 8pm

ADMISSION: From $68 via sg.bookmyshow.com/e/RWSCNY22

POP

MIDNIGHT GUEST

fromis_9

3/5

Since their debut in 2018, nine-member South Korean girl group fromis_9 have been known for their bright outfits and eye-catching dance moves. Their fourth EP, the five-song Midnight Guest, continues to showcase their fun and frothy side.

Opening number Escape Room has a seductive R&B bass line, while the soothing Love Is Around is great for a late-night listen. The second track DM is a straightforward love song, but what is striking is its music video's multi-layered storytelling, which uses flowers as a motif.

But a more coherent theme throughout would have made the album stronger.