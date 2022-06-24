Friyay!: What to listen to

ONLINE GIG

CYNDI WANG IN CONCERT

Following her appearance on the third season of the Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves, Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang held an online concert, which premiered on Tencent Music Entertainment Channel on YouTube on June 14.

The 39-year-old kicked off the show with her breezy track Stick To You, from her album Sticky (2011), and followed up with the sweet-sounding Want To Be With You. Dressed in a long flowery dress, the star also performed live for the first time the song Seven Minutes Before Sunset, from her album Fly! Cyndi (2007).

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3xHjzTN

POP

SUMMER TIME

Roy Wang

4 stars

Among the three members of Chinese pop idol group TFBoys, Chinese singer Roy Wang has arguably best distinguished himself as a musician.

He has released the largest body of original music, and his latest album Summer Time showcases further his skills as a songwriter.

The 21-year-old crafts a beautiful narrative in My Miss Stranger, about meeting somebody for the first time, and captures the exciting rush of possibilities of this encounter. And the tender Fall For You is about spending time with a loved one.

Home, a duet with Canadian singer-songwriter Henry Lau, expresses a deep-seated love of home, while the rap number By Now shows off Wang's versatility.

FRENCH MUSIC FESTIVAL

THE OFFSPRING PERFORMANCE AT HELLFEST

American rock band The Offspring were among the performers at this year's Hellfest, a French music festival held in the commune of Clisson from June 17 to Sunday. A recording of the band's performance last Friday has been uploaded onto Arte Concert's YouTube channel. The Californian group opened the show with the adrenaline-pumping Staring At The Sun, before launching into Come Out And Play, which touches on gang and school violence. They also performed their 1998 hit Pretty Fly (For A White Guy), as well as Self Esteem, which flooded airwaves in the 1990s.

To watch their set on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3xEJknD