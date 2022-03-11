Friyay!: What to listen to

ONLINE CONCERT

ILLUMINATE - BEAUTY IN IMPERFECTION

Student volunteers from Singapore Polytechnic and up-and-coming artistes are working together to raise awareness of mental health.

Music festival Illuminate - Beauty In Imperfection is organised by Project Green Ribbon, a non-profit mental health organisation advocating for mental well-being.

The event next Saturday will feature performances by Singaporean singer-songwriter Ben Hum, who recently released singles Hermit Crab and Milky Way, as well as former Singapore Polytechnic student and Recording Arts Canada graduate Josey.

The event will be broadcast live on Project Green Ribbon's Facebook (bit.ly/3IWuz3S) and YouTube (bit.ly/3sVvmwr) pages.

WHEN: March 19, 6pm

ADMISSION: Free

POP

CHERRY WISH

Cherry Bullet

4/5

South Korean girl group Cherry Bullet has gone retro in its second EP Cherry Wish, drawing on music styles of the past to create a lovably nostalgic work.

Despite its futuristic-sounding title, opener Love In Space evokes 1980s synth-pop, complete with robotic-sounding riffs.

Hiccups is reminiscent of 1950s doo-wop and expresses the embarrassment of hiccuping in front of a loved one, while My Boo has the same bubblegum-pop vibe of the seminal 1960s hit I Want You Back by American band The Jackson 5.

ONLINE CONCERT

HOPE AND DREAMS LIVESTREAM CONCERT SERIES

Music Dreamer Live! Cafe, an institution and pillar of the local Mandopop scene, has put together Hope And Dreams Livestream Concert Series on Peatix Live.

At 3pm tomorrow, artiste Deming will sing songs by Malaysian singer-songwriter Eric Moo.

Also a 96.3 Hao FM DJ, Deming joined Music Dreamer in 2012 out of curiosity and a passion for singing. He gradually participated more actively in Music Dreamer's outdoor events, such as xinyao performances in schools and community clubs.

At 2pm on Sunday, artiste Ruoyuan will perform songs for the lovelorn; and at 4pm that same day, artiste Selene will sing songs from Singapore television dramas.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm; Sunday, 2 and 4pm

ADMISSION: $18 via Peatix (md-hopesanddreams.peatix.com)