Friyay!: What to listen to

POP

UNWANTED SONG

Princess Ai

Rating: 4/5

Taiwanese singer Princess Ai, known for her iron lungs and powerful high notes, has taken a softer, more reflective approach in her 10th studio album, Unwanted Song. Here, she successfully milks the painful emotions associated with break-ups.

The melancholic title track is about a song one does not want to hear because it conjures gut-wrenching memories. Like the song, its music video - filmed in one take - brilliantly captures the feeling of heartache.

Feel Wronged is another tear-jerker about the sorrow caused by the end of a relationship, while the ballad Stubborn Memory is about how one is haunted by memories that have long passed.

ONLINE CONCERT

FRIENDSHIP FOREVER: JOE MOK IN CONCERT

In 2019, Hong Kong singer Joe Mok, known for his nostalgic love songs, held a concert at Hong Kong's Sha Tin Town Hall.

A recording of the show has now been uploaded on WSM Music HK's YouTube channel in two parts.

During the show, Mok performed soothing covers of classics such as An Ocean Apart and Just Like Your Tenderness. He also had several guest singers, such as Hong Kong singer Elaine Ho, who charmed with the ballad Loving You Is Wrong Of My Life; and radio show host Gary Ngan, who belted out a cover of the Mandarin song, I'm Just A Little Bird, originally by Taiwanese singer Chao Chuan.

Watch the concert at bit.ly/3j3gg2k (part one) and bit.ly/3DzIJGi (part two).

VARIETY SHOW

THE CITY OF MUSICALS

This new 10-episode competition variety show from China aims to introduce musicals and their songs to general audiences. It features show-tunes from both international and domestic musicals.

A winner will emerge from among 32 singers - both veterans and newbies - through a series of performances.

The first episode premiered on the YouTube channel of SMG Shanghai TV on March 12.

In this episode, actor Shawn Zheng and actress Guo Yaorong performed the famous duet, The Phantom Of The Opera, from the 1986 stage musical by English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Chinese actor Zhao Chaofan and Thai singer Mimi Lee also did a Chinese rendition of Rewrite The Stars from American musical movie The Greatest Showman (2017).

To watch the first episode, go to: bit.ly/3r14UQR