Friyay!: What to listen

REALITY SHOW

SISTERS WHO MAKE WAVES 3

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang recently made waves in China when she performed her 2004 song, Love You, on the third season of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves.

But hers is not the only memorable performance in the show which features female celebrities above the age of 30 competing to be part of a girl group.

Also making an impression were Chinese-Canadian singer Kelly Yu, who did a cover of David Tao's Black Tangerine while playing the electric guitar, and Taiwanese singer Amber Kuo, who gave a sultry rendition of her song Hide-And-Go-Seek.

INFO: The third season debuted last month. To watch the first episode on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3t7x0uF (part one) and bit.ly/39144h4 (part two)

HIP-HOP/POP

WILD

Hsiao Ping-chih

4 stars

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Hsiao Ping-chih is best known as the lead singer of the defunct rock band Magic Power, during which he went by the name of Ting Ting.

The sunglasses-donning singer released his debut solo album, Mortal, in 2018. His follow-up, Wild, delves into strong inner impulses.

Addiction is about an unmanageable and intoxicating attachment to a loved one, and It's All My Fault explores a desire to reconcile with a lost lover. While the title track song has an anti-establishment bent, it seems to celebrate freedom rather than glorify chaos.

CONCERT DONALD CHEUNG CONCERT RECORDING

Last month, a recording of Hong Kong singer Donald Cheung's 2007 concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum was uploaded onto the WSM Music HK YouTube channel in two parts.

Cheung is known for covering classic songs, and the show featured many iconic numbers, such as the Cantonese classic Red Doubt, originally sung by Cantopop legend Anita Mui in 1983.

Among his guest stars were Hong Kong actress-singer Rosanne Lui, who sang her 2005 hit, Behind The Starlight, and radio show host Gary Ngan, who crooned Reunion That Day with Cheung.

INFO: To watch the concert, go to bit.ly/3GFYxsQ (part one) and bit.ly/3GGkjwj (part two).