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No fancon here yet, but K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty would love to see Singapore fans

Four of K-pop group Fifty Fifty’s members (from left) Athena, Yewon, Chanelle Moon and Keena performing at the Mediacorp Cloud 9 event at the Arena @ Expo in May 2026.

SINGAPORE - When news of Fifty Fifty’s first Asia Fancon Tour, titled Still Lobubble, broke in June, fans here might have been disappointed that Singapore was not among the tour’s stops.

But the South Korean girl group has assured that if they get the chance, they would love to see their fans in the Lion City.

Over Zoom on Sept 8, four of the group’s five members told The Straits Times that they want to show “a lot of different performances” in Singapore .

The four – Keena, Chanelle Moon, Yewon, and Athena – were last in the Republic in May, when they did a 25-minute set at the Mediacorp Cloud 9 music event at Arena @ Expo.

Fifth member Hana did not join as she has been on hiatus since March 2026 due to health issues.

Over Zoom, the four were quick to share their love for Singapore.

Chanelle Moon, 23, said: “We would love to go back. We had such a great time the last time we went, and… it was such a beautiful country in general.

“Every time we were in the car, we were in awe of the beautiful forests and trees. We did not get to sightsee as much last time. So definitely, if we could go again, we would also look to explore a little bit more.”

Youngest member Athena, 19, said that her wish would be to attend the upcoming Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026, taking place Oct 9 to 11, as she loves F1, as well as the music of Singaporean superstar JJ Lin, who will hold court at the Padang Stage on Oct 9.

K-pop group Fifty Fifty performed in Singapore at the Mediacorp CLOUD 9 event at the Arena @ EXPO on May 9 ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Yewon, 21, said she had an amazing time during their performance at Medicorp Cloud 9 and added: “If we get the chance, we would love to show you guys more sides, and different sides of our music – from emotional songs to more upbeat numbers.”

Their ongoing fancon tour has met with a few hiccups.

The Jakarta stop, originally planned for July 11, was cancelled “due to unavoidable local circumstances”, while the Kuala Lumpur stop, initially scheduled for July 19, was postponed to “the second half of 2026” to “allow for more thorough preparations”.

The Manila stop, slated to take place on July 25, was also cancelled “after careful consideration of the circumstances and discussions among the partners”.

So far, the tour has only made two of its five planned stops – in Seoul on Aug 1, and Tokyo on Aug 11.

Nonetheless, the members said they have enjoyed the performances. Unlike full concerts, fancons typically feature interviews and games on top of musical performances.

Chanelle Moon shared that such events allowed them to show off their personalities, and sense of teamwork.

“The games were really fun,” she said, and they loved joking around and enjoying their chemistry on stage. “(Fancons) are also kind of new for us, (so) we got to know a little bit more about each other as well through those experiences and games.”

These shows featured live performances of almost all the six songs from their fourth, and latest, EP Imperfect-I’mperfect, which was released on June 1.

There was the cheery Like A Bubble, which Keena described as an easy listening number mixed with hip-hop, and the emotional Carry On, which Athena hoped will motivate fans in times of difficulty.

Their setlist also featured the upbeat Genie Magic – Yewon’s favourite on the EP because of its catchy melody and positive lyrics – and the electro-synth Starstruck, which the group gave Singapore fans a taste of back in May.

For Chanelle Moon, Starstruck was a very special song because it involved the group branching into the genre of electronic music, and featured a new sound and look for them in the number’s music video.

This video also served as a teaser for the short-form series After-School Exorcism Club that premiered on global streaming platform Kitz , as well as its theatrical edition After-School Exorcism Club: Girls’ Night, which was screened in cinemas here in August.

The works feature all five Fifty Fifty members acting as high school girls teaming up to exorcise ghosts haunting their school.

Leader and oldest member Keena, 24, said filming the series was “really interesting” and very different from performing onstage. “Onscreen, even the smallest change in your expression or emotions can completely change the mood of a scene,” she said.

“Acting was definitely challenging, but it allowed us to break through barriers and show a new side to our fans.”