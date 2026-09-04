‘No excuse for ignorance’: Taiwan actress Tsai Yi-chen fined and apologises for staining Japan temple stone

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Taiwanese actress-host Deborah Tsai Yi-chen (seen here in Japan in 2024) was fined 500,000 yen (S$4,060) for the vandalism.

Taiwanese actress-host Deborah Tsai Yi-chen has broken her silence and apologised over the vandalism of a treasured stone monument at the Yakushiji Temple in Japan in April.

The 39-year-old was fined 500,000 yen (S$4,060) on Sept 2 for pouring liquid on a stone engraved with lines representing Shakyamuni Buddha’s footprint at the temple in Nara on April 6. The stone monument is designated as a national treasure, Kyodo News reported.

She was identified by the Japanese police through security camera footage, and was arrested in Osaka prefecture when she re-entered Japan on Aug 22, Kyodo News said.

Her manager apologised for the incident on Aug 24 and said on social media then that the actress was uncontactable.

Tsai disclosed on social media late on Sept 3 that she had been released on the evening of Sept 2 after investigations in Japan were concluded.

“I have offended Yakushiji Temple in Japan and caused distress and harm to Japanese society due to my own ignorance and behaviour,” she wrote in Chinese and Japanese. “I hereby offer my deepest apologies to the people of Japan and to everyone at Yakushiji Temple who has been affected.”

The actress said she cooperated with the relevant authorities and provided a truthful account during the investigation.

“I have come to deeply realise that, regardless of my thoughts or motives at the time, I should have been more considerate and made greater efforts to understand the cultures, histories and laws of different countries,” she said.

“This is particularly true of cultural assets of significant historical and cultural value. I have no excuse for my own ignorance.”

Tsai’s post came after NHK reported earlier on Sept 3 that a 39-year-old Taiwanese woman had been indicted on Sept 2 and fined 500,000 yen for pouring liquid on a national treasure at Yakushiji Temple.

Without identifying the woman, the Japanese broadcaster quoted sources as saying that she has paid the fine and has been released.

Tsai is better known by the name Wuxiong due to her role as the student in the Taiwanese idol drama KO One (2005 to 2006). She reprised the role in KO One Return (2012 to 2013) and KO One: Re-Call (2018).