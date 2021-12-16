No English? No matter

Just a few years ago, it was vanishingly rare to see scripted non-English-language films and television shows become hits internationally. But the rise of Netflix has dramatically changed that.

Series such as South Korea's Squid Game (2021), France's Lupin (2021 to present) and Spain's Money Heist (2017 to present) now rank among the streaming platform's most watched, topping its viewing charts in dozens of countries, with Squid Game becoming a global cultural phenomenon.