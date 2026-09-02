No big stars, free entry: How did Singapore alt music festival Baybeats reach its 25th year?

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Since 2002, Baybeats has staged performances by local and international acts such as Singapore band Plainsunset, seen here at the 2025 edition of the annual music festival.

SINGAPORE – In a city-state where multi-night stadium spectacles by the likes of music megastars like Taylor Swift and BTS dominate mainstream culture, Singapore’s longest-running alternative music festival, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay’s Baybeats, is celebrating its landmark 25th edition.

Taking place at various venues within the arts centre from Sept 3 to 6, the 2026 line-up features over 50 free performances by home-grown acts and artistes from the region and around the world.

The Singaporean musicians include experimental rock outfit The Observatory, who also performed at the inaugural Baybeats in 2002, one year after the band formed.

Reflecting on a quarter-century of shared growth, the group tell The Straits Times via e-mail: “2002 was a very different time for the band and for our sound. We have experienced different combinations of musicians in the band since, and have ventured through different genres, techniques and even formats in expressing our practice, outside of sound.”

Baybeats audiences can expect to be reintroduced to The Observatory when the trio – comprising Dharma, Yuen Chee Wai and Cheryl Ong – take the stage at Singtel Waterfront Theatre, r enamed Powerhouse2 for the duration of the festival, on Sept 4.

They say: “In recent times, our music is pretty much instrumental. One thing’s for sure, we hope audiences come and be open to listen. That, for us, has always been most important.”

Especially in “the hyper-capitalist place of Singapore”, the band add that an enduring platform like Baybeats cannot be taken for granted. Its legacy raises a critical question for the country’s independent music ecosystem: “ Where are our platforms for alternative sound, practice and narratives and how can we sustain them?”

The 25th edition of Baybeats includes bands that performed at its first outing, such as Singapore experimental rock band The Observatory, comprising (from left) Yuen Chee Wai, Dharma and Cheryl Ong. PHOTO: ESPLANADE

The challenge posed by the question has allowed Baybeats to pull off the feat of surviving and thriving for over two decades without relying on commercial stars or mainstream music acts.

Esplanade programmer Hydhir Ramli says the festival’s survival is rooted in its refusal to chase commercial trends. “The longevity of Baybeats comes from having a very clear sense of what the festival is here to do. Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay has never sought to compete by chasing the biggest names or whatever happens to be commercially popular... Baybeats has always been about discovery.

“People come to Baybeats not necessarily knowing every artiste on the line-up, but knowing that they might discover something that stays with them.”

The festival is also committed to remaining entirely free and accessible to the public, although some performances require pre-registration due to limited venue capacities.

Says Hydhir: “Keeping the festival free allows someone to walk in out of curiosity, encounter an artiste he or she has never heard before, and potentially begin a much longer relationship with alternative music.”

Baybeats’ non-commercial stance is sustained by public funding support from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Tote Board Family, alongside partners such as the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry Singapore Foundation Limited, 4th Wall Studios, Showlite Systems and Yauds Co.

This funding model allows the festival to also run programmes that “may not always make immediate commercial sense”, such as nurturing young talent through its budding programmes for bands, music journalists, photographers and emcees.

Beatsverse is a virtual experience inspired by Baybeats on online gaming platform Roblox. PHOTO: ESPLANADE

Over the years, the festival has also constantly evolved while preserving its soul. Its outdoor Powerhouse stage has been moved to the indoor Singtel Waterfront Theatre, which will host acts ranging from local screamo band Naedr, who are collaborating with the eight-piece Midheaven String Collective, to acclaimed Japanese experimental rock trio Boris.

Baybeats has also launched a virtual edition, Beatsverse, on online gaming platform Roblox in partnership with the National Arts Council and creative agency TBWA\Singapore. Music fans can engage in rhythm-based challenges, virtual rewards and music by over 20 Singaporean artistes such as Forests, The Pinholes , Sobs and Rudra.

“The spirit of Baybeats does not come from whether a stage is outdoors, indoors or virtual,” Hydhir says. “It comes from who we choose to platform, the risks we are prepared to take with programming, and our commitment to creating space for alternative music and the communities around it.”

Book it/Baybeats 2026

Where: Various stages across Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Sept 3 to 6, various times

Admission: Free; some shows require pre-registration

Info: For full details, go to str.sg/xMgw