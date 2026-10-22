Nintendo’s The Legend Of Zelda marks 40 years with upcoming live-action film, game remake

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Nintendo will release a new version of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, featuring revamped graphics and improved playability, for the Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov 5.

With its hit game series The Legend Of Zelda marking its 40th anniversary in 2026 , Nintendo is working on a live-action film adaptation and a remake of a classic title as it seeks to leverage its intellectual property to boost earnings.

The Legend of Zelda was first released in Japan in 1986 for the Family Computer Disk System and about a year later overseas for the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Set in a fantasy land, the adventure game follows protagonist Link as he seeks to save the kingdom from the demon king Ganon. It became a smash hit, spawning a series of sequels.

To mark the anniversary, Nintendo will release a new version of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, featuring revamped graphics and improved playability, for the Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov 5.

The title was released in 1998 and is widely regarded by fans as a masterpiece.

A live-action film adaptation of The Legend Of Zelda is also set to premiere in Japan on April 30, 2027. Its producers include Shigeru Miyamoto, an executive fellow and representative director at Nintendo who created the Zelda series.

“With the evolution of digital technology and game consoles, we have continued to take on new forms of play,” Miyamoto said on the Kyoto-based gaming giant’s website in September.

Nintendo is seeking to increase revenue by focusing on business areas that use intellectual property from its popular games. Its animated film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, released in April, has performed strongly at the box office. KYODO NEWS