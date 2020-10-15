Nicole Kidman not 'talented enough' for Julia Roberts' role in Notting Hill

LOS ANGELES • Australian actress Nicole Kidman stars opposite Hugh Grant for the first time in the new HBO series The Undoing, where they play a married couple whose privileged lives risk being undone by their secrets.

But if Kidman had gotten her way, she would have acted with the English actor much earlier in the 1999 movie Notting Hill .

Kidman, 52, said she "really wanted the role that Julia Roberts played in Notting Hill", in a recent Zoom interview for Marie Claire magazine along with Grant, 60.

"But I wasn't well known enough, and I wasn't talented enough," said Kidman, who is known for movies such as Eyes Wide Shut (1999), Moulin Rouge! (2001) and The Hours (2002), which won her a Best Actress Oscar.

In Notting Hill, Grant plays a London book seller and Roberts an actress who falls for Grant's character. They were nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively at the Golden Globe Awards in 2000, and the romantic comedy was one of the highest-grossing British movies of all time.

Kidman said in the interview that she was also hoping for a role in the movie Love Actually (2003), which featured an ensemble cast including Grant and Emma Thompson.

She said "maybe I was gonna do a small role in Love Actually at one point".

"Which part?" asked Grant.

"I can't remember. It was not a big role," said Kidman.

Kidman and Grant also mentioned they first crossed paths in their 20s at a dinner in London, when Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise, while Grant was married to actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Kidman is now married to Australian singer Keith Urban, while Grant is married to Swedish film producer Anna Eberstein.

Coincidentally, both Kidman and Grant played the antagonists in the live-action Paddington movies, though she was in the first movie (2014), while he was in the 2017 sequel.