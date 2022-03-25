Nicolas Cage paid his millions in debt starring in video-on-demand films

LOS ANGELES • Actor Nicolas Cage, who went from being a Hollywood A-lister to starring in obscure movies in recent years, says he has no regrets about his career choices.

In an interview for GQ magazine, the 58-year-old Oscar winner opened up about churning out video-on-demand action flicks to pay off millions of dollars in debt.

"The phone stopped ringing. It was like, 'What do you mean we're not doing National Treasure 3? It's been 14 years. Why not?' Well, 'Sorcerer's Apprentice didn't work and Ghost Rider didn't really sell tickets. And Drive Angry, that just came and went,'" he said, listing the string of flops which he starred in during the early 2010s.

According to Fox Business website, the star, who was born into the Coppola film dynasty, blew his US$150 million (S$204 million) fortune and owed the United States tax authorities US$6.3 million in property taxes.

He told GQ he paid off his debts about 11/2 years ago.

"When I was doing four movies a year, back to back to back, I still had to find something in them to be able to give it my all," he said.

"Some of them were terrific, like Mandy, but some of them didn't work," he added.

"But I never phoned it in. So if there was a misconception, it was that. That I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring."

In his next movie, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, out next month, he plays a comedic version of himself.