Nicholas Tse the latest Hong Kong celebrity to take a photo with Chow Yun Fat

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat may not be active on social media.

However, he is such a frequent presence on the accounts of other Hong Kong celebrities and residents that there is a hashtag #CatchingFatGor on Instagram. Fat Gor is Cantonese for Big Brother Fat.

The latest celebrity to "catch" Chow is Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse who posted a photo of his encounter with the 65-year-old star on Monday.

Both Chow and Tse, 40, wore dark glasses in the photo. There was a large patch of grass behind them, leading to speculation that they were at a golf course.

Several netizens said the photo featured "idols from two generations", while some said they wanted to "catch" Tse too.

The two last acted together in the gambling-themed movie From Vegas To Macau (2014), playing master and disciple.

Chow, who starred in movies such as A Better Tomorrow (1986) and Prison On Fire (1987), has also appeared on the social media accounts of actress Carina Lau, actor Felix Wong and singer Alan Tam.

He is known for his love for hiking and down-to-earth personality, and is often seen taking public transport and frequenting food stalls and other public places.

He is friendly to fans and usually obliges their requests for wefies.