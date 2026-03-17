Nichkhun of K-pop boy band 2PM stalked by woman near his house

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2PM's Nichkhun said he was escorted in a police car home so that the stalker would not follow him.

Thai-American rapper Nichkhun of K-pop boy band 2PM has said he will take legal action over a stalking incident.

Nichkhun, who is of Thai-Chinese descent, wrote on social media on March 14 that he was out for a walk near his house the previous night when he was stalked by a woman.

“This person followed me for almost 30 minutes, walking almost right beside me aggressively, yelling and cursing at me in Chinese,” he wrote in English on Instagram Stories. “I couldn’t go back home because I didn’t want to lead the person there.”

Nichkhun wrote that he went to a nearby police station instead and sought help from a policeman to stop the woman from following him.

“I ended up being escorted in a police car home because I was afraid she was going to be waiting and start following me again,” he wrote.

The 37-year-old, who debuted with 2PM in 2008, said he knows who the stalker is. He added that he will be pressing charges against her, disclosing that she also physically assaulted him.

“This is a serious violation of my privacy and my well-being,” Nichkhun wrote. “Don’t ever come back here again and never come to any of my events ever again.”

He added: “I know most of my fans who really love me know that I love my privacy and leave me to be just a human being in this world, and for those who don’t, I don’t consider you one of my fans.”

This was not the first time Nichkhun has encountered a stalker.

In 2020, he filed for a provisional restraining order against a woman who had been following him for some time. However, the application was rejected by the court later that year, according to South Korean media outlet News1.