Next two Mission: Impossible films delayed over Covid-19

LOS ANGELES • One of the biggest movies slated for this year - Mission: Impossible 7 starring Tom Cruise - is being pushed into next year in the latest blow to struggling cinemas.

The film, which had already been postponed before, will shift from September this year to July next year, according to a statement from ViacomCBS's Paramount Pictures.

Although filming wrapped last year, editing and other post-production chores have been delayed by the surge of the Omicron variant.

The next picture in the series, Mission: Impossible 8, is also moving, from July next year to June 2024.

Cinema owners were counting on this to be a comeback year, anchored by big-budget instalments of franchises such as The Batman and Mission: Impossible.

But less than a month into this year, expectations are already being dialled back.

Walt Disney announced earlier this month that the Pixar animated film Turning Red would not appear in theatres as the company had planned, and will go directly to its Disney+ streaming service in markets where that product is available.

Many new pictures have struggled to find an audience in cinemas during the pandemic.

The big-action-film genre - the one that encompasses Mission: Impossible - is the lone category that has performed fairly well.

Sony Group's Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted last month amid the Omicron surge and is already the fourth-highest-grossing movie of all time, according to Box Office Mojo, a website that tracks box-office revenue.

BLOOMBERG