New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film gets dream casting with Jackie Chan

SAN DIEGO – The creators of the new animated superhero movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, are long-time fans of Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan.

So when it came to assembling a voice cast for the Hollywood film, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, the 69-year-old actor was their dream pick to play Splinter – a rat who is both father figure and martial arts instructor to the titular turtles, four crime-fighting mutants living in the sewers of New York.

And not only did Chan say yes to the job, but he also blew them away with his performance, says the movie’s American director Jeff Rowe, who co-wrote the screenplay with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the Canadian writing duo behind comedies such as Superbad (2007) and Pineapple Express (2008).

The trio took inspiration from some of Chan’s most beloved action films, such as Police Story (1985) and Rumble In The Bronx (1995), to create some of the turtles’ comedic fight scenes.

“I adore him, I adore his films, he’s so funny and no one does action comedy like him,” says Rowe, 37, at a comic book convention in San Diego earlier in 2023.

He initially thought Chan was too big a celebrity to say yes to appearing in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

“But then he did. And we would record him at 6am our time because he was in Beijing, and we would drag ourselves out of bed, then leave those sessions screaming, we were so hyped up.

“It was just, like, ‘That was amazing, he’s so funny. Can you believe we just talked to Jackie Chan for an hour?’” recalls Rowe, who co-wrote and co-directed the animated comedy The Mitchells Vs The Machines (2021).

The relationship between Splinter and the four turtles is also the emotional bedrock of the film.

In it, turtle brothers Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon) and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr) take on a crime syndicate while also striving to be accepted as normal teens.

“We really wanted to ground the movie emotionally, and I think that relationship has been underexplored in some of the (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) films of the past,” says Rowe.

“There’s such an interesting family dynamic there. Splinter is like a surrogate father, and they’re not necessarily biologically related, but he’s a single dad raising four brothers, and that’s an emotional story.”

The new film is also a bit of a throwback to the franchise’s beginnings.