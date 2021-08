LOS ANGELES - Romantic dramas are often dismissed as "chick flicks", but Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones - stars of The Last Letter From Your Lover - feel the genre is making a comeback.

In the new film, now streaming on Netflix, Jones plays Ellie, a reporter who stumbles across a trove of mysterious love letters written by a woman named Jennifer (Woodley) and her lover in 1965.