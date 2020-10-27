New K-pop girl group aespa to debut next month

SEOUL • The K-pop scene is going to get more crowded with the addition of a new girl group.

South Korea's SM Entertainment, which is behind popular girl groups Girls' Generation and Red Velvet, announced yesterday it is launching a new girl group next month.

The K-pop powerhouse whetted fans' appetite early yesterday when it posted a teaser video and a black photo with the white logo "aespa" on its social media accounts.

A few hours later, SM wrote on social media that it is the name of a new girl group, with their name "aespa" a combination of the words "avatar", "experience" and "aspect".

The entertainment group said the girl group hope to experience a new world by meeting another "avatar" of themselves.

The word "aspect" also hints that there are many sides to the girl group.

SM will release more information on the girl group.

An official Instagram of the new girl group has also been set up, although it has only a picture of the "aespa" logo so far.

Aespa will be SM's first band since it launched the boy group NCT in 2016, and its first girl group since the launch of Red Velvet in 2014.