New Jack Neo film Ah Boys To Firemen said to be in the works

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SINGAPORE – A new movie by popular Singaporean film-maker Jack Neo is in the works, according to an article by British-based website Screen Daily.

It reported on March 18 that Neo’s next feature will be titled Ah Boys To Firemen, and is the next instalment of his hit Ah Boys To Men franchise.

This franchise currently comprises four films: Ah Boys To Men (2012), Ah Boys To Men 2 (2013), Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen (2015) and Ah Boys To Men 4 (2017).

The upcoming film will be produced by J Team Productions, Little Green White and mm2 Entertainment, according to Screen Daily. Production is expected to commence in mid-2026, and the film is targeted to be released in time for Chinese New Year 2027.

Cappu Films, a world sales and distribution company headquartered in Hong Kong, introduced the title to buyers at Hong Kong’s Filmart, a film industry event held from March 17 to 20 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

According to the report, the story will centre on a reluctant young Singapore Civil Defence Force recruit who stumbles through training, but later discovers his courage during a catastrophic skyscraper blaze.

It is said to bring together large-scale disaster set pieces with a youth-centric story of brotherhood. It will also use virtual production techniques to film fire and rescue scenes. The work will have a budget of $2.5 million to $3 million.

Screen Daily quoted Neo as saying: “This is a story I have always wanted to tell. Life taught me what I thought I knew about sacrifice. But the moment I stepped into a fire station and looked into the eyes of these young men and women, I realised – there is a courage I had never truly come close to before... Every detail I uncovered moved me deeper. These stories deserve to be seen.”

A source from mm2 Entertainment confirmed the accuracy of the report, but said the producers of Ah Boys To Firemen were not ready to share more information yet. An announcement will be made at a later time.

When contacted, Neo replied via a WhatsApp message: “Thank you for your interest. We will update you very soon.”

Ah Boys To Men 2 is the highest-grossing Singaporean film of all time, earning more than $7 million at the box office.