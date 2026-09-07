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New animated film to reunite Fann Wong and Christopher Lee on big screen for first time in 17 years

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee will will play the role of an emperor and empress respectively in a local animated feature film titled Library Of Mystory.

SINGAPORE - It has been 17 years since local celebrity power couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee last worked together on the big screen, in the romantic comedy film The Wedding Game (2009).

Soon, the married Singaporean actors will do so again, this time as animated characters. They will collaborate in an upcoming local 3D-styled animated feature film, titled Library Of Mystory , slated to be released in June 2027.

Singapore-based creative studio Movitoir Studios announced the news on Sept 5. In an Instagram post, it said the film will bring the two together for their first voice acting role in an animation film as a couple.

The pair, both 55, will take on animation voice acting alongside other local talents such as Clement Yeo, Lea Chong, Yokez, Leon Markcus, Timothy Wan, Alyssa Lie, Chia Dezhong, Audrey Luo, Bryan Ong, Michael Chua, Kelsey Tan and more.

The film, set in a world inspired by the Tang dynasty, is directed, written and self-funded by Singaporean author Chen Junhua, 43, who wrote the 2016 book of the same name. After almost 100 rejections from traditional studios, he established Movitoir Studios in 2026 to independently bring the long-held project to life.

In the film, Lee and Fann will play the role of an emperor and empress respectively. They are parents of lead character Cheng Xi (voiced by Clement Yeo), a carefree young prince who would rather spend his days on wrestling, archery, cuju (an ancient Chinese ball game) and horseriding than prepare for his royal responsibilities.

With Cheng Xi’s birthday approaching and an imperial tradition requiring him to announce his chosen bride, the emperor and empress enroll him at Tanglin Academy, a prestigious school for young nobility. There, Cheng Xi meets Si Yu (Lea Chong), the intelligent and studious daughter of his lecturer, who is unimpressed by his royal status.

The unlikely pair eventually stumble upon the hidden Library o f Mystory and uncover an ancient secret that could change their destinies and the fate of the entire empire.

This is not Fann’s first voice acting role. She previously voiced the character of Snake in Singapore’s first 3D animated film Zodiac: The Race Begins (2006).

In a press release, the couple, who have been married since 2009, said: “This is our first time participating in animated voice acting together. For us, it has been a truly fresh and memorable experience. Being able to collaborate once again through our voices and portray the emperor and empress feels particularly special and meaningful.

“We were both drawn to the sincerity, imagination and bold creativity behind this project. It is also wonderful to see Singapore’s independent creators continuing to push boundaries and explore new possibilities for local animation.

“We feel truly honoured and excited to be part of this journey, and we hope audiences will enjoy stepping into this imaginative animated world.”

In the same release, Movitoir Studios said Lee and Fann were chosen because their experience, chemistry and interpretation bring warmth and personality to the emperor and empress – qualities which are central to the characters.

The studio also shared that the film will combine human performance and original music, with custom animation and rendering workflows developed by them.

The film will also feature 100 per cent human voice performances, professional singers and human-composed original music, with musical production undertaken in collaboration with Singapore recording studio Xing Studio’s Owenn Tan.

The production is expected to bring together industry professionals and emerging creative talent from the animation and games, as well as sound and music specialisations at Singapore Polytechnic’s Media, Arts & Design School and ITE College Central’s School of Design & Media.