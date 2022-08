Agatha Christie remains the best-selling fiction writer of all time, but a classic Christie whodunnit set in 1930s England does not, on paper, sound like something younger viewers today would rush to see.

But the new three-part series Why Didn't They Ask Evans? - now streaming on BBC First (StarHub TV Channel 502 and Singtel TV Channel 308) and BBC Player - is, according to creator Hugh Laurie, a surprisingly "hip story with hip characters".