Netflix unveils slate of 70 star-packed films

Already the master of last year's pandemic-era movie landscape, Netflix on Tuesday offered a preview of upcoming releases for this year, a list with no fewer than 70 star-studded feature films.

The sneak peek is unusual for the streaming giant, which historically has dropped news of only one film at a time - a testament to its clout as it easily surpasses the release volume of every Hollywood studio.

From drama, comedy and science fiction to horror and even westerns, the slate will take in every major film genre before the year is out, with some releases poised as potential competition for major awards.

Among the most-anticipated titles is Don't Look Up, from filmmaker Adam McKay - of The Big Short (2015) and Vice (2018) fame - and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Harder They Fall, a Western co-produced by Jay-Z and with a primarily black cast including Regina King and Idris Elba, also promises to be one to look out for.

But the list included premiere dates for only 10 of the titles - from early this month to mid-March.

The announcement - via a brochure on the streamer's website - was accompanied by a short video presented by Wonder Woman (2020) star Gal Gadot, Jumanji (2017 and 2019) lead Dwayne Johnson and Deadpool (2016) actor Ryan Reynolds.

The video also features King, Adrien Brody, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, Octavia Spencer, Jeremy Irons - even DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence - showcasing the several Oscar winners that Netflix has snagged for its 2021 season.

The directors featured on the slate include notable names such as Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog, Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda in both of their first spins behind the camera.

Johnson, Gadot and Reynolds will appear in Red Notice, an action film with a US$160 million (S$212 million) budget, according to United States media.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE