Netflix to add more local titles

Jack Neo's comedy drama film The Diam Diam Era Two, starring Mark Lee (centre), will also be available. PHOTO: NETFLIX
Period drama series Last Madame, featuring Joanne Peh (above), is one of the local shows Netflix is adding next month.PHOTO: NETFLIX
Also look out for Wet Season, by Anthony Chen and starring Yeo Yann Yann (above). PHOTO: NETFLIX
Netflix is adding more local movies, documentaries and dramas to its slate of Singapore fare next month.

Just in time for a National Day binge, 28 home-grown titles will be added between Aug 4 and 9, beefing up the made-in-Singapore offerings on the streaming platform, which now has more than 100 such shows.

Catch actress Joanne Peh's award-winning turn in period drama series Last Madame (2019), in which she daringly strips for her role as a brothel mamasan.

Other series to watch out for include Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star (2020), an English drama about a street opera performer; and Forensik (2020), a Malay series about crime scene investigations.

Local movies, such as Wet Season (2019) by Anthony Chen, Singapore GaGa (2005) by Tan Pin Pin, and The Diam Diam Era Two (2021) by Jack Neo, will also be available.

Nature lovers can explore Singapore's rainforest, accompanied by the soothing voice of British host David Attenborough, in Wild City - Forest Life (2019), while history buffs can stream five-part documentary Days Of Disaster (2015), which looks at catastrophic events from Singapore's past.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 28, 2021
