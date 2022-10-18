Netflix defends The Crown after ex-PM John Major lambasts ‘malicious fiction’

LONDON – Netflix on Monday defended its latest season of The Crown (2016 to present), after former British prime minister John Major lashed out at a storyline showing King Charles plotting to oust the late queen.

Mr Major’s tenure as prime minister from 1990 to 1997 covered a turbulent period for the royals that included the divorce of Charles and his wife Princess Diana.

But reported scenes in the fifth season – defended by streaming giant Netflix as a “fictionalised dramatisation” – have incensed the 79-year-old former premier.

In one scene, heir to the throne Charles attempts to draw Mr Major into a conspiracy to force the abdication of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement issued by Mr Major’s office castigated Netflix for the scenes, describing them as “damaging and malicious fiction”.

“There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II – nor was such an improbable and improper subject ever raised by the then Prince of Wales (or Sir John),” it added.

The Crown has been wildly successful, but has also faced criticism over its fictional storylines.

In one episode from the second season, the queen’s late husband Prince Philip is blamed by his own father for the death of one of his sisters in an air crash.

His father tells him that his sister had only been making the journey to Britain that ended in her death because Philip’s bad behaviour meant he was banned from visiting her in Germany.

“You are the reason we are all here, burying my favourite child,” his father Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark tells him at her funeral.

‘Terribly dishonest’

Writer William Shawcross, who wrote a biography of the late queen’s mother, on Monday called The Crown “an odious series, filled with lies and half-truths”.

In a letter published in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, he accused Netflix and writer Peter Morgan of a campaign to destroy the monarchy “by lies”.

Shawcross told AFP the royal family were unique in that, unlike other prominent families, they were not in a position to sue.