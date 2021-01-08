Neil Young sells half the rights to his songbook

NEW YORK • Singer-songwriter Neil Young has sold a half share of the rights to his entire catalogue of 1,180 songs to London-listed specialist investment firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the company said on Wednesday.

Young, 75, famed for songs including Heart Of Gold, Rockin' In The Free World and Devil's Sidewalk, has released more than 50 studio albums and 20 live albums, of which seven went platinum and three multi-platinum.

"I bought my first Neil Young album at age seven," said Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis, saying the latest in a series of such rights deals would change his company for ever.

"Harvest was my companion and I know every note, every word, every pause and silence intimately. Neil Young, or at least his music, has been my friend and constant ever since," he added.

The deal is the third that Hipgnosis, listed on the stock market in 2018, has struck this week after agreements with Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham on Tuesday and record producer Jimmy Iovine on Monday.

It follows the sale last month of legendary singer Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue to Universal Music Group.

Since floating in 2018, Hipgnosis has raised more than £1.05 billion (S$1.88 billion) in equity capital to bet big on the value of song royalties.

Mr Mercuriadis, 57, believes hit songs have become an asset class that will generate reliable revenues from consumers who are treating music as essential and signing up to streaming services like Spotify.

Hipgnosis now co-owns 10 of the streaming platform's top 30 most-played songs.

Last year, Mr Mercuriadis scooped up rights to songs by crooner Barry Manilow, producer Mark Ronson, the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and the co-founders of 1980s pop group Blondie. He was previously a manager for acts including Elton John and Guns N'Roses. Hipgnosis did not reveal the value of the deal for Young's back catalogue.

The rise of streaming services means artists such as Dylan and Young are able to reach an ever-expanding audience of fans from a younger generation. Mr Mercuriadis said: "We will work together to make sure everyone gets to hear them (the songs) on Neil's terms."

Last month, Young ended his lawsuit against United States President Donald Trump's campaign for playing two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG