Neil Diamond sells entire song catalogue to Universal

NEW YORK • Neil Diamond, the hitmaker behind Sweet Caroline and Red Red Wine, sold his complete catalogues of publishing and master recordings to Universal Music Group (UMG), said the company on Monday.

The acquisition includes previously unreleased tracks and gives UMG the rights to Diamond's future music, if the 81-year-old opts back into the studio.

"After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect we have built together," said Diamond in a statement.

He added that he is confident the team "will continue to represent my catalogue and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fuelled my career".

Universal did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Calling the Brooklyn-born Diamond "a truly universal songwriter", Universal's head Lucian Grainge said the artiste's "immense songbook and recordings encompass some of the most cherished and enduring songs in music history".

The sale is the latest in an avalanche of such blockbuster transactions, a rush that has seen artistes, including Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, sell off their catalogues for astronomical sums.

The trend is driven in large part by the anticipated stability of streaming growth combined with low interest rates and dependable earning projections for time-tested hits.

Companies have acquired a number of major catalogues, including those from David Bowie's estate, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Shakira.

