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Nearly 30 years after the last Peanuts comic strip, you just can’t kill Snoopy

A new Christmas special, Snoopy Presents: 12 Days Of Snoopy, is available on Apple TV.

They could be the world’s hardest-working septuagenarians. You can find them on playing cards and puzzles, clocks and cameras, pajamas and sweatshirts.

Nearly 27 years after Charles M. Schulz drew his 17,897th and final Peanuts comic strip, his characters remain highly marketable properties. Peanuts Worldwide, which manages the brand, has more than 1,000 active corporate partnerships, a company spokesperson said.