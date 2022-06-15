NCT 127 to hold concert in Singapore on July 2

South Korean boy band NCT 127 will be bringing their world tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 2, heralding the return of K-pop concerts since the pandemic halted live music performances in 2020.

Tickets to NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City: Singapore - The Link went on sale yesterday through Ticketmaster. Prices range from $168 to $288.

Fans can look forward to performances of the group's popular numbers, such as Favorite (Vampire), Cherry Bomb and Sticker.

This will be the group's second concert here after their show in 2019. The group, a sub-unit of a larger group called NCT, founded by famed K-pop agency SM Entertainment, have nine members in their line-up now.

NCT, which stands for Neo Culture Technology, were conceptualised as a group with an unlimited number of members. There are 23 members in various sub-units as of now.

While South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High recently announced a concert at Marina Bay Sands to be held on July 9, NCT 127 are slated to be the first K-pop boy band to stage a show here since the pandemic hit.