Singapore Indoor Stadium Last Saturday
Boy band NCT 127 brought K-pop back to Singapore in the first K-pop concert since the pandemic shuttered live events over two years ago.
Singapore Indoor Stadium Last Saturday
Boy band NCT 127 brought K-pop back to Singapore in the first K-pop concert since the pandemic shuttered live events over two years ago.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 04, 2022, with the headline NCT 127 thrill with energetic gig. Subscribe