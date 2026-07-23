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The five active members of South Korean boy band NCT 127 are (from top left) Johnny, Haechan, Taeyong, Jaehyun and Yuta. South Korean sextet boy band BoyNextDoor consists of (from bottom left) Sungho, Taesan, Jaehyun, Leehan, Riwoo and Woonhak.

SINGAPORE – Two K-pop boy bands will hold concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in the coming months.

NCT 127 will take the stage on Oct 18, after their last performance here at the same venue in 2022.

The seven-member sub-unit of South Korean boy band NCT currently has five active members: Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun and Haechan. Two other members – Doyoung and Jungwoo – are currently inactive.

They have released six Korean studio albums: Regular-Irregular (2018), Neo Zone (2020), Sticker (2021), 2 Baddies (2022), Fact Check (2023) and Walk (2024). Among their most well-known songs are hip-hop number Cherry Bomb (2017) and high-energy song Kick It (2020).

Their upcoming show will be part of their fifth tour, titled Neo City - The Redline, which will also feature stops in Seoul, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Taipei.

Ticketing details for their Singapore show will be announced at a later date.

On Jan 23, 2027, it will be BoyNextDoor’s turn to hold court at the venue. The South Korean boy band, formed in 2023, has six members: Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak. They last performed here at Arena @ Expo in 2025.

Their first studio album, Home, was released on June 8, and its most-played tracks on Spotify are the love song Viral and hip-hop number Ddok Ddok Ddok. Their upcoming show is part of their Knock On Vol. 2 tour, featuring stops in Asian cities such as Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

There will be a Onedoor (fandom name of BoyNextDoor) membership presale on Sept 3, from 10am to 6pm, on the Ticketmaster Singapore website. Fans must have already registered for this presale on fandom platform Weverse. Ticket prices are currently not available.

General sales open on Sept 4 at 10am.