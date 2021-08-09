National Day posts from JJ Lin with NDP songs and Jin Yinji with TikTok dance

In the video posted on Instagram, JJ Lin strummed on the guitar and sang a medley.
SINGAPORE - Singer JJ Lin wished Singapore a happy birthday by dropping a surprise acoustic performance of National Day songs.

In the video posted on Instagram in the wee hours of Monday (Aug 9), the Singaporean superstar, who is based in Taiwan but back in town for a visit, strummed on the guitar and sang a medley.

He was accompanied on the guitar by his friend and fellow musician, Ang Junyang, who wore a face mask.

In a pared-down but heartfelt performance, Lin, 40, sang Kit Chan's Home from 1998, followed by his own 2015 contribution Our Singapore and ended with this year's song, The Road Ahead.

"Sometimes, the road ahead can seem confusing, but we remain steadfast and stand strong, because the values we've held dearly are the very ones that will carry us through any and every tide," he wrote in the caption.

"Happy 56th birthday, Singapore, glad to be home to celebrate with family and friends, and to be reminded of the strong fortress of love and support all around."

Veteran actress Jin Yinji also celebrated the nation's birthday on TikTok in a post on Sunday (Aug 8).

The spritely 75-year-old, who can dance more energetically than those half her age, was joined by her two helpers in a couple of videos which showed off their moves to BTS' latest hit, Permission To Dance.

They were togged out in red and white, and two Singapore flags could be seen in the background.

In one of the videos, towards the end, two young boys in red, presumably her grandsons, also cavorted into the frame.

Jin, who has found a new audience on the social media platform, sporadically appears on the TikTok account of one of her helpers, with her videos usually going viral.

