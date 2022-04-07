Namewee not surprised his YouTube channel was hacked

LONDON • Malaysian singer-director Namewee, whose YouTube account was hacked earlier this week, says he was not surprised as he has "offended too many people over the years".

Close to 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel, which has 3.27 million subscribers and more than 1.4 billion views, have been deleted. The name of the channel was also changed to a string of Russian characters, although it was later restored to his name.

However, as at 4pm yesterday, there was still no content on the channel, which he had started in 2006.

The channel gained prominence in October last year after he released a satirical single, Fragile, with Australian singer Kimberley Chen, which led to them being blacklisted in China.

The catchy song with a pink-themed music video became a viral hit in places such as Taiwan, where they are based, and Hong Kong.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram yesterday, the 38-year-old, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, shared a photo of himself in London. He is currently there for work.

In his lengthy caption in Chinese, the singer, who has frequently touched on sensitive political and cultural issues in his works, wrote that he was surprised it took so many years for his YouTube account to become a target for hackers.

He also vowed to get it back through any means necessary as the channel represented his "blood and sweat". He ended his post by saying: "Justice will prevail."