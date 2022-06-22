Nam Joo-hyuk's agency denies bullying claims

SEOUL • The agency of South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk has denied bullying allegations made against him.

South Korean media The Days reported on Monday that it had received a tip-off from a person who claimed to have been Nam's classmate in middle school and high school.

The person claimed that Nam had been part of a group of school bullies who had harassed him for six years.

Nam, 28, recently starred in the hit romantic drama Twenty Five Twenty One with actress Kim Tae-ri. The nostalgic series is a coming-of-age story partially set in 1998, in the wake of the Asian financial crisis.

Nam's agency Management Soop refuted the allegations in an official statement and said The Days did not check with it before running the story.

The agency added that it was planning to ask the news outlet to correct its report as it has damaged Nam's reputation.

Soop also said it was consulting lawyers on the issue and would be taking legal action against the reporter who wrote the story, as well as the unnamed accuser.

Nam began his career as a fashion model in 2013 and landed his first major role in 2015 with coming-of-age teen drama Who Are You: School 2015.

He has since starred in television dramas such as The Bride Of Habaek (2017), The Light In Your Eyes (2019) and Start-Up (2020).