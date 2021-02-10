Na Ying declines to join Cecilia Cheung's team

In a tense moment on Chinese reality singing contest Sisters Who Make Waves, Cecilia Cheung faced a public rejection from her fellow contestant Na Ying.

Cheung, 40, is one of the bigger names on the popular show, now in its second season.

As one of the top scorers in the first public performance last week, she could pick her team for the next one and chose Na's.

But Na, 53, was visibly flabbergasted by this and threw her hands over her head.

To smooth over the awkward moment, Cheung quickly said: "You can reject my request."

Na did just that, saying tactfully: "You should reconsider your decision."

The exchange has sparked gossip that Na was reluctant to be on the same team as Cheung.

This could be due to Cheung's love triangle in the past with actor Nicholas Tse and singer Faye Wong, who is Na's good friend.

Tse, 40, dated Wong, 51, on and off for several years, but married Cheung instead in 2006.

The couple, who have two sons, divorced in 2011.

Cheung has another son, born in November 2018, whose father's identity she has never revealed.

Wong married actor Li Yapeng in 2005 and had a daughter with him a year later, but they split up in 2013.

Subsequently, Tse and Wong reignited their romance, although rumours of a break-up surfaced yet again last month.

Netizens have chimed in, with one saying: "It's obvious that Cecilia wants to get close to Na Ying, but Na Ying might not be comfortable with doing so in case Faye's feelings are hurt."

Another one said: "There's no need for Na Ying to be friendly with Cecilia, so I think it's smart for her to draw the line clearly right from the start."