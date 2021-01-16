Myanmar actor becomes monk, creates stir

YANGON • It seems wrong to call Paing Takhon a hot monk, but when the hunky Myanmar actor shaved his head and put on the robe, he caused quite a stir on social media.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 24-year-old psychology student posted clean-shaven photos of himself looking serene in his one-shouldered robe.

It did not hurt that he also displayed an impressively muscled upper arm, with a tattoo on his torso snaking up his shoulder.

He wrote: "Spent my New Year 2021 by being a monk for 10 days and I felt so peaceful..."

In Myanmar, as in other South-east Asian countries such as Thailand, it is customary for a man to enter a monastery at some point in his life for a short stint.

Predictably, the Internet swooned over the drop-dead gorgeous model-turned-actor, with one thirsty commenter writing: "If the monks at my temple were that handsome, I'm afraid I would never go to the temple again in fear that I would sin."

While some fans lamented the loss of his hair - he had in the past sported luscious shoulder-length waves - it can already be seen growing back in a fresh buzz cut in subsequent photos he posted of himself in streetwear.

The actor, who started his career as a model in 2014, is the ambassador for brands such as mobile phone Oppo and soft drink Sunkist.

In 2017, he made his acting debut as the lead in Myanmar movie Midnight Traveller.

With his popularity sky-rocketing not just at home but also in Thailand, he was appointed his country's tourism ambassador to Thailand in 2019.

One fan gushed on Instagram that whether with long or short hair, he looked superb.