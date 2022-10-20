My Perfect Weekend with singer Joanna Dong

Who: Singer-songwriter Joanna Dong, 40, was recently conferred the Artistic Excellence Award at the Compass Awards, a ceremony that recognises composers and lyricists. The bilingual jazz chanteuse first came to fame as a contestant on Singapore Idol in 2004 and has since made a regional impact with her music, most notably as a contestant on Chinese reality competition Sing! China in 2017. As an actress, she has starred in theatre productions such as Mandarin musical If There’re Seasons... (2007), which earned her a Best Supporting Actress win in The Straits Times Life! Theatre Awards. She is married to theatre educator Zachary Ho.

“For most, the thought of working on a weekend is an absolute drag – but for those of us working in the live entertainment industry, especially after a very quiet two years due to the pandemic, a busy weekend is a great weekend.

If I am not gigging on a Friday night, I love going out to catch my friends who are performing either in a concert or a piece of theatre. I take great pride in being a very engaged audience member – you will most certainly hear me cheering from the crowd during concerts, or at curtain call for theatre shows.

It has been pretty amazing to see so many of my friends’ social media feeds filled with updates of where they are performing next; I only regret I cannot catch them all.

After their performance, I would often join the band or cast for supper and drinks. A recent favourite is Ziggy Zaggy, a craft beer joint run by singer-guitarist Ngak Ng. There is nothing quite like a post-show high, and the euphoria is infectious even when I am not the one who was on stage.

Such hangs often go into the wee hours of the morning, though I have to admit that my stamina for these marathon sessions is waning with age.

After a late night, my Saturday mornings usually begin later at around 11am over a fresh pot of brew that my husband makes from our subscription of beans from Nylon Coffee. As we drink, we would discuss its tasting notes.

My work as a performer is usually very stimulating, but that also makes it easy to take mundane domestic moments for granted. Though we are not coffee connoisseurs, the exercise of expressing what we are tasting in words allows us to be more contemplative and present with each other.

Lunch is usually a simple but tasty takeout from one of the several coffee shops in our neighbourhood – my focus is now on warming up my voice while packing everything I need for performance, and getting to work on time.

Once I am at the performance venue, it is a well-oiled routine of sound check, getting hair and make-up done, eating a catered dinner and finally doing the show.

For corporate shows, I often end my set by 9.30pm, so I would text my husband and best friends and meet them wherever they are – this is often at a vibey cocktail bar such as Junior The Pocket Bar or No Sleep Club; other times at some cool fashion or design event that they have been invited to. I love it when I can optimise the professional hair and make-up done for me at work, and stretch that into a chic appearance at an event.

Our parents are retired and have flexible schedules, so family time with them is often on weekdays instead. Sundays are then usually spent with my husband or catching up with friends before they return to work on Monday.

To find respite from manic weekend crowds, we sometimes visit independent art galleries such as Art Porters or attend pop-up exhibitions curated by art collectives such as Supper House. Though, if I were to be perfectly honest, most of our Sundays are spent either visiting or hosting friends at home – I feel more ready for the week ahead after I’ve been fuelled and fortified by friendship.”