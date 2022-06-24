My Perfect Weekend with Jeremy Chan

WHO Mediacorp artist Jeremy Chan is a host, actor and singer. The 40-year-old, who has been in the entertainment industry since joining singing competition Project Superstar in 2006, was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Channel 8 series Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost at this year's Star Awards. He is married to actress Jesseca Liu and the two will be appearing in an upcoming supernatural mystery drama called Soul Detective on Channel 8.

"My ideal weekend would be going to St John's Island and having a picnic there with my wife. I was recently there because of Cyclepedia, a variety series I filmed with my co-host Herman Keh that introduces people to less-explored but beautiful places in Singapore to cycle to.