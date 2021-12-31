My perfect weekend with Iman Fandi

WHO Iman Fandi, 21, a singer-songwriter and model, is the only daughter - out of five children - of home-grown football legend Fandi Ahmad and former model Wendy Jacobs. She released her second single Love Me Little More in October. She is currently working on her EP. She will be performing the track at Mediacorp's annual countdown show Let's Celebrate 2022. It will air live on meWatch, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube today from 11pm to 12.05am.

"My schedule is such that when I'm busy, I'm really busy. So when I get a free weekend, I try to hang out as much as possible with my friends.