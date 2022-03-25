My perfect weekend with Elain Lim

WHO: Make-up artist Elain Lim has worked with celebrities such as Mandopop star Stefanie Sun and home-grown actresses Jeanette Aw and Fann Wong. The 49-year-old, who studied fashion design at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, also paints and draws. She has done fashion illustrations for brands such as Roger Vivier and Dior Homme.

"For freelancers like me, when we're busy, we're really busy, but sometimes, we can go an entire week with nothing to do.

In my downtime, I paint. I started painting for leisure around 2017, at popular art-jamming spaces like Arteastiq teahouse at Mandarin Gallery.

It has helped me immensely during the Covid-19 stay-home period - as a way of healing and therapy. I meditate as well, but painting is like another form of meditation for me.

I paint with acrylic, watercolour, pencil and marker. I also recently created a series of works using expired make-up products. I have so many make-up products and once they expire, I can't use them on someone's face. It's such a waste so I was, like, 'Why not try painting with them?'

For instance, I crushed eyeshadow pigment and mixed it with an acrylic medium, and the effect came out quite well on canvas.

I also enjoy nature and like visiting the Singapore Botanic Gardens. I take along a groundsheet because I like lying on the grass and looking at the sky. That is when a lot of ideas come to me. I think that is why a lot of my artwork incorporates botanical, plant-based and natural elements.

I'm not a big foodie, so I'm satisfied with home-cooked food. But now I'm into Korean cuisine because of the K-dramas I've been watching.

I like the Korean barbecue place, ReplyK1988, in Jalan Besar. The food is quite good and it is easier to get reservations there than at the Korean barbecue joints in Tanjong Pagar, which always have such long queues.

I also love the tofu stew at SBCD Korean Tofu House, which has a few outlets in Singapore, including at Tanjong Pagar Centre, Millenia Walk and a newly opened one at Alexandra Retail Centre. I haven't been able to find another tofu stew that matches up to its version.

The K-dramas I'm catching now are Forecasting Love And Weather and Thirty-Nine. I recently finished Juvenile Justice, which I thought was very good. I have also seen Our Beloved Summer, which is beautifully produced - from the sets to the clothes to the make-up.

I'm not watching dramas only for the story, but I'm also looking out for trends. Many of my bridal clients' make-up references are to K-drama actresses.''