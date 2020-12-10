My Perfect Weekend: Singer Sezairi does cat chores and cooks

Who: Singer-songwriter Sezairi, 33, came to fame as the winner of the third season of Singapore Idol in 2009.

The R&B singer recently put out a new single, Raindrops - a follow-up to his second EP released in March, the four-track Undertones.

He is also co-hosting the ongoing Super Gamer Fest, a regional gaming and esports event and award showthat is taking place online this year. It started on Dec 5 and runs till Sunday (Dec 13).

He has been married to Syaza Qistina Tan, 29, since 2016. She is the community lead for Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia at yup.gg, a gaming and esports marketplace.

"I usually work all week but my wife gets a little free on the weekends. So the first thing we'll do when the weekend starts is order in a meal. We don't eat a lot of meat on weekdays so it's usually fried chicken or steak.

When it's a more special occasion, we cook. Syaza's an excellent cook and for the most part, our conversations surround food and video games. The dishes we whip up include ginger chicken, mee soto, pan seared steaks, kimchi jjigae and a variety of steamed market fish.

We usually end the day binge-watching Top Chef or other food programmes while playing (multi-player game) Dota 2 in our home office.

We have six cats: Caviar aka Matthew, Champagne aka Chad, Fifi, Luna, Reese aka Chonker and Khaleesi.

We do a lot of cat chores on the weekends and I treasure the time to hang out with them."