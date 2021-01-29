My perfect weekend

WHO: Rapper and singer Fariz Jabba, 24, is known for works such as hip-hop track Ape Sia (2018) and R&B tune Masa (2019), which have clocked more than 1.7 million and over 1.6 million views respectively on YouTube. Signed to the regional wing of pioneering American hip-hop music label Def Jam, he is one of the acts performing at the AL!VE VOL 6 concert at Capitol Theatre tomorrow. The live show, which will have up to 250 audience members, will also feature fellow hip-hop acts Mediocre Haircut Crew and TheLionCityBoy. Fariz has two older siblings who are also in the entertainment industry - brother Fakkah Fuzz is a comedian and television host, and sister Farah Lola is a comedienne and actress.

Please or log in to continue reading the full article. Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories

In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content

Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now