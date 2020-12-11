My Perfect Weekend

WHO Singer-songwriter Sezairi, 33, came to fame as the winner of the third season of Singapore Idol in 2009. The R&B singer recently put out a new single, Raindrops - a follow-up to his second EP released in March, the four-track Undertones. He is also co-hosting the ongoing Super Gamer Fest, a regional gaming and e-sports event and award show that is taking place online this year. It started on Dec 5 and runs till Sunday. He has been married to Ms Syaza Qistina Tan, 29, since 2016. She is the community lead for Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia at yup.gg, a gaming and e-sports marketplace.

I usually work all week, but my wife has more free time during weekends. So the first thing we'll do when the weekend starts is order in a meal. We don't eat a lot of meat on weekdays, so it's usually fried chicken or steak.

When it's a more special occasion, we cook. Syaza's an excellent cook and, for the most part, our conversations revolve around food and video games. The dishes we whip up include ginger chicken, mee soto, pan-seared steaks, kimchi jjigae and a variety of steamed market fish.

We usually end the day binge-watching Top Chef or other food programmes while playing (the multi-player game) Dota 2 in our home office.

We have six cats: Caviar aka Matthew, Champagne aka Chad, Fifi, Luna, Reese aka Chonker and Khaleesi.

We do a lot of cat chores on the weekends and I treasure the time hanging out with them.