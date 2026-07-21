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‘My passion and love for these movies has only grown’: Tom Holland on a decade of Spider-Man

Tom Holland poses during a fan event for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Mexico City on July 20.

Over a decade ago, a 17-year-old with a messy haircut sat in a “dinky room in Ireland” slapping together audition tapes for a role that would alter his life forever.

Today, standing high above Manhattan at the Edge NYC observation deck for the global press conference of upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland looks back on a decade as Peter Parker not just as a superhero veteran, but as the emotional anchor and seasoned lead carrying the burden of a worldwide phenomenon.

The English actor was still green behind the ears and eager to prove himself when he first donned the iconic Spider-Man suit in the superhero blockbuster Captain America: Civil War (2016). Despite brief screen time, Holland’s embodiment of the fan-favourite web-slinging vigilante won him legions of fans.

As the 30-year-old star steps into his fourth standalone film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day – his solo outings started in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Holland’s connection to Peter Parker has deepened.

“My passion and love for these movies has only grown every time I have been lucky enough to don the suit,” he says during the press conference on July 17. The event was also attended by director Destin Daniel Cretton, actors Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige.

“For me to get to be the lucky kid that stands on that stage and get to represent that passion is just a gift that I will never take for granted,” he adds.

​That sense of responsibility echoes directly in Brand New Day, opening in Singapore cinemas on July 30.

​Evolution of responsibility

When Holland inherited the web-shooters in 2016, he was not just stepping into a role – he was inheriting a massive cinematic legacy built by those before him.

Tobey Maguire’s ground-breaking turn in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002 to 2007) defined the modern superhero genre, imbuing Peter Parker with an earnest, boyish heart. A decade later, Andrew Garfield brought a quick-witted energy to The Amazing Spider-Man films (2012 and 2014) directed by Marc Webb.

That rich history culminated in the phenomenal No Way Home, where all three iterations of live-action Spider-Men shared the screen in a historic multiverse crossover.

(From left) Producer Amy Pascal, actors Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Tom Holland, director Destin Daniel Cretton, actors Zendaya and Jon Bernthal, and producer Kevin Feige at the Edge NYC on July 17. PHOTO: SPIDERMANMOVIE/INSTAGRAM

Having passed the torch from one actor to the next, Holland stands today as the longest-tenured live-action Spider-Man in history, having carried the character through high school innocence into full-fledged adulthood.

​At its core, Brand New Day tackles a profoundly emotional premise: the crippling reality of total isolation. Following Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) memory-wiping spell at the end of No Way Home, Peter exists in a world where no one knows his name.

“You really meet Peter at the beginning of the darkest chapter of his life,” Holland says.

​“To me, the film is a cautionary tale about the dangers of living a life alone and not having a community, not having friends.”

He adds: “A lesson Peter learned from Andrew (Garfield)’s Spider-Man is that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is ask for help. He is actively ignoring that advice, and it is having a profound effect on his life.”

Growing up together, on and off screen

​The emotional heart of Holland’s decade-long stint remains his bond with co-stars Zendaya, who plays Peter’s love interest MJ, and Batalon as his best friend Ned.

​The trio, all born in 1996, essentially grew up together on and off the set, navigating sudden global stardom as a tight-knit family. American actress Zendaya is now Holland’s wife.

​“Our relationship began as three young kids… our lives all changed on the same day,” says Holland. “To go through that with these guys, I could not be more grateful.”



​Batalon remembers how unprepared he was for that first shoot. “I came in so green, I had no idea how to work on a movie set,” the American actor says, laughing.

​“Every other day, Tom had to tell me to move to the side a little because I was blocking the camera… I was always missing my mark.”

​A decade later, what stands out to Batalon is less the scale of the Spider-Man films than the human connections.

​“The friendships that you make and the people that you get to meet along the way… it is an incredible journey,” he says. “It is so crazy even meeting the fans who grew up with us. It is just so beautiful.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Rome, Italy, on June 23. PHOTO: REUTERS

In Brand New Day, those bonds are complicated by the plot - Ned and MJ no longer remember Peter.

​Zendaya describes it as “a fun acting exercise”; doing familiar scenes “as if you have never met before, yet there is a lingering sense of something lost”.

​Even without memories of Peter, the emotional imprint of their shared past remains, a subtle reflection of how all three actors have grown up with – and through – these characters.

​By grounding the blockbuster in the reality of loneliness and mental burnout, Brand New Day delivers a message that will resonate deeply with young audiences navigating their own post-school, adult transitions.

​Holland points to the stark divide between social media fame and personal isolation as a key thematic anchor.

“(Peter) stands on the world stage doing all this amazing stuff, then coming home to a grubby apartment... it is just so true to what young people are going through on a daily basis,” he says.

​“I love telling a story on this scale that will really resonate with young people.”

​Iconic pairings and fresh blood

​While grounded in intimacy, Brand New Day does not skimp on popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) crossovers.

​Bringing scientist Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in to the Spider-Man world gives rise to an iconic comic alliance.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland (left) as the titular superhero and Mark Ruffalo as Dr Bruce Banner aka Hulk. PHOTO: SONY PICTURES

​“You put Tom and Mark together in a scene, and it is explosive and wonderful, yet surprisingly intimate,” says Cretton, 47. The American film-maker’s entry into the MCU was helming Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021).

​Shooting the Hulk scenes, he notes, was really about giving American actor Ruffalo , 58 , and Holland free rein to improvise.

​For Holland, the experience hovers between absurd and exhilarating. He describes standing on an apple box while Ruffalo, in motion‑capture gear, holds a giant Hulk hand “pretending that it is choking me”.

​“I just have to trust the process, and that it will turn out to be really cool,” Holland adds, laughing.

​If Brand New Day is Holland’s most introspective Spider‑Man story, it is also one of his most volatile, thanks to the arrival of Bernthal’s Frank Castle/The Punisher.

​Bernthal and Holland go way back. The 49-year-old American actor, who also shares screen time with Holland in director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (2026), recalls first meeting Holland while filming medieval action movie Pilgrimage (2015).

Bernthal even helped Holland put together his Spider-Man audition tape, while Holland shot Bernthal’s audition tape for The Punisher series (2017 to 2019).

Says Bernthal: “To have got to know Tom, to root him on from afar… and then to step onto this (Brand New Day) set with him… it is really beautiful.”

That personal history feeds directly into their on‑screen chemistry.

Gritty Frank enters Peter’s world as an ideological foil. While Spider-Man tries to see the good in people and save everyone, The Punisher is a lone wolf who cho oses a dark, violent approach to crime.

This fundamental difference creates immediate tension and conflict in their scenes together.

Despite their clashing methods, Frank serves as an unexpected mentor to Peter. Having walked a solitary and vengeful path himself, Frank recognises Peter’s warped mental state and essentially warns him from letting the darkness consume him.

Off camera, the tone is much lighter.

“Improvising with Jon is always a joy. I think Jon and Jacob are probably two of the best improvisers that our business has to offer,” Holland says, admitting he is grateful for his Spider-Man mask because Bernthal keeps cracking him up.

Tom Holland (left) and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. PHOTO: SONY PICTURES

​The most closely guarded new addition in Brand New Day, though, is Sink, the star of hit sci-fi horror series Stranger Things (201 6 to 2025)

Just how secretive is the role? ​Her character’s name is missing from the press notes.

​For a long time, the 24-year-old American actress did not even have a full script, relying instead on extensive conversations with Cretton.

​Still, she was never just another casting option, but was handpicked for this specific part.

American producer Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and primary architect of the MCU since 2007, reveals that Marvel already had a story arc in mind and were debating which character – and performer – could carry it, until Sink’s name came up.

​Cretton had worked with her on the 2017 biographical drama The Glass Castle.

“Within that moment, we went, ‘Oh yes, it should be her,’” Feige , 53, shares, adding that there was no audition process for Sink. “Just some phone calls,” he adds, prompting Holland to quip: “It must be nice. I think I did seven auditions.”

​For Sink, joining the Spider-Man franchise is both surreal and unexpectedly welcoming.

​”It is kind of overwhelming entering a new environment, and for movies as big as these,” she admits. “What surprised me was how relaxed the set was, and that speaks to everyone here.”

​Holland, who has watched plenty of actors cycle in and out of the MCU, has nothing but praise for the new member.

“Sadie had a really tough job coming into this massive movie with an established family, and she fit in so perfectly,” he says.

He calls her performance “a breath of fresh air… something fresh and unique, and we have not seen it before in one of these movies”, adding with a laugh that “Sadie is an unsung hero because she cannot talk about anything”.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in Singapore cinemas on July 30.