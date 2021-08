LOS ANGELES - You will hear actors say they hate being typecast, but after playing plucky single mothers on not one but two hit television comedies, Gilmore Girls (2000 to 2007) and Parenthood (2010 to 2015), actress Lauren Graham has made peace with it.

Especially as she does it again in the new Disney+ comedy series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a reboot of the popular 1990s The Mighty Ducks film franchise about an underdog children's hockey team.